SCBA demands amendment in law on judges' appointment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday unanimously resolved and approved to abolish Article 175(A) of the Constitution" and suggested to re-establish the same with "Fresh Provision" well consulted by Bar representatives so as to appoint "Proficient Judges" in order to expel all sort of nepotism or discrimination and to eradicate the monopoly of notables.

The 1st meeting of newly elected 24th Executive Committee of SCBA was convened under the chairmanship of President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon.

According to the Press release, the house unanimously resolved and approved to cautiously amend "Art. 184-3 of "the Constitution" by giving "right of appeal" to aggrieved parties before the "new bench" and until the decision of such appeal, the original judgment should not be implemented in any manner whatsoever.

The house unanimously urge the Supreme Court to amend Supreme Court Rules, 1980, O.XXVI (Rule -6), providing the opportunity for Change of Counsel in Review Petitions before Supreme Court.

The house unanimously resolved that all the state institutions are well respected and dignified, though they must work in their defined parameters / domains, as enshrined in "the Constitution", however, there is dire need to dispel the overall growing impression of meddling by the "establishment" in state institutions. It was further resolved to repel autocratic or oppressive designs and to support all democratic elements.

The house further resolved to maintain harmonious relations between the Bench and the Bar for the betterment of the institution, rule of law, independence of Judiciary and expects the same other way around and to stay vigilant of irritant elements. Further, the house calls upon the Supreme Court to review & improve the case management system for speedy dispensation of justice.

The house unanimously resolved to hold a "Stakeholder Conference" inviting intellectual minds from all segments of society to address current national and socio-political situation.