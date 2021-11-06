UrduPoint.com

SCBA Demands Amendment In Law On Judges' Appointment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:32 AM

SCBA demands amendment in law on judges' appointment

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday unanimously resolved and approved to abolish Article 175(A) of the Constitution" and suggested to re-establish the same with "Fresh Provision" well consulted by Bar representatives so as to appoint "Proficient Judges" in order to expel all sort of nepotism or discrimination and to eradicate the monopoly of notables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday unanimously resolved and approved to abolish Article 175(A) of the Constitution" and suggested to re-establish the same with "Fresh Provision" well consulted by Bar representatives so as to appoint "Proficient Judges" in order to expel all sort of nepotism or discrimination and to eradicate the monopoly of notables.

The 1st meeting of newly elected 24th Executive Committee of SCBA was convened under the chairmanship of President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon.

According to the Press release, the house unanimously resolved and approved to cautiously amend "Art. 184-3 of "the Constitution" by giving "right of appeal" to aggrieved parties before the "new bench" and until the decision of such appeal, the original judgment should not be implemented in any manner whatsoever.

The house unanimously urge the Supreme Court to amend Supreme Court Rules, 1980, O.XXVI (Rule -6), providing the opportunity for Change of Counsel in Review Petitions before Supreme Court.

The house unanimously resolved that all the state institutions are well respected and dignified, though they must work in their defined parameters / domains, as enshrined in "the Constitution", however, there is dire need to dispel the overall growing impression of meddling by the "establishment" in state institutions. It was further resolved to repel autocratic or oppressive designs and to support all democratic elements.

The house further resolved to maintain harmonious relations between the Bench and the Bar for the betterment of the institution, rule of law, independence of Judiciary and expects the same other way around and to stay vigilant of irritant elements. Further, the house calls upon the Supreme Court to review & improve the case management system for speedy dispensation of justice.

The house unanimously resolved to hold a "Stakeholder Conference" inviting intellectual minds from all segments of society to address current national and socio-political situation.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Same Independence All From

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

21 minutes ago
 Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

3 minutes ago
 ATP Paris Masters results -- 1st update

ATP Paris Masters results -- 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Half of world's population will be exposed to floo ..

Half of world's population will be exposed to flooding, storms, tsunamis by 2030 ..

3 minutes ago
 P&SHD joins hands with public, private schools for ..

P&SHD joins hands with public, private schools for measles rubella campaign

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand Prime Minister says trade won't trump ..

New Zealand Prime Minister says trade won't trump China rights concerns

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.