SCO countries art exhibition of children and young artists launched in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), together with the Central academy of Fine Arts and the SCO Secretariat is organizing the SCO Countries Art Exhibition.

Pakistani Children and Young Artists are invited to submit their paintings and artworks, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Themed with “The SCO Family in My Eyes”, the artworks are supposed to embody the “Shanghai Spirit”, telling the fantastic SCO story from the perspective of civilization mutual learning, green development and scientific and technological innovation to embrace a better future of SCO.

Pakistani Children aged between 5 to 16 years old and Children from SCO countries are invited to participate in the event. The event is open and deadline for submissions is till June 1, 2024.

For relevant detailed information on the event regarding regulations for art work submission, contact details, and other information, please follow the Facebook page of China Cultural Center in Pakistan, facebook account of the Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan as well as the X(former Twitter) account of Cultural Counsellor and Director of China Cultural Center in Pakistan.