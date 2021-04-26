UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Screening Tests For PMS Cancelled Due To Corona Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Screening tests for PMS cancelled due to corona situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission in the wake of increase in numbers of coronavirus cases has cancelled the screening tests for the Provincial Management Service (PMS) scheduled for May 2.

A statement issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission said on Monday that following instructions were issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) after a considerable surge in coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement of the new date for this test would be announced later, the statement said.

However, it said the ongoing interviews of candidates for various posts under the Provincial Public Service Commission would continue according to its schedule.

During the interview process implementation of all Standard Operating Procedures would be ensured.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa May All KPPSC Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

21 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

34 minutes ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

35 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

35 minutes ago

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.