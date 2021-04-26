Screening tests for PMS cancelled due to corona situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission in the wake of increase in numbers of coronavirus cases has cancelled the screening tests for the Provincial Management Service (PMS) scheduled for May 2.

A statement issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission said on Monday that following instructions were issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) after a considerable surge in coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement of the new date for this test would be announced later, the statement said.

However, it said the ongoing interviews of candidates for various posts under the Provincial Public Service Commission would continue according to its schedule.

During the interview process implementation of all Standard Operating Procedures would be ensured.