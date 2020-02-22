SDPI to organize seminar on 'Pakistani Diaspora Philanthropy'

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with Pakistan Center for Philanthropy (PCP) will organize a seminar on Monday at Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with Pakistan Center for Philanthropy (PCP) will organize a seminar on Monday at Islamabad.

The seminar titled "Pakistani Diaspora Philanthropy: Patterns and motivations of giving of Pakistani Diaspora in UK" will highlight insight into philanthropic giving patterns.

SDPI official sources while talking to APP, said that the seminar would highlight the various aspects of the Pakistani Diaspora Community, living in the United Kingdom (UK) who had a strong socio-cultural ties with their motherland.

They said that their philanthropic contributions and impact to date had been significant.

The Pakistani community have been providing fast relief in times of natural disasters and investing in education and health projects, they said.

The sources said that SDPI seminar would help understand Pakistani communityliving in UK that how those resources could support civil society organizationsin Pakistan for social development.