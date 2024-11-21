Seasonal changes causes chest, throat infections

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Renowned pediatric specialist Dr Nauman Khalid Abbas Qureshi said on Thursday that with the onset of seasonal changes, a significant rise in cases of chest and throat infections, along with ailments like colds, coughs, and fevers, is being reported among children.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he urged parents to exercise caution, particularly during the current weather conditions, by avoiding giving children junk food, sour snacks, and street foods that could exacerbate their vulnerability to illnesses.

"Even minor negligence on the part of parents could lead to severe health complications for children," Dr Nauman Khalid Qureshi warned. He further noted that the ongoing smog and fog conditions are especially hazardous for young children, emphasizing that simple preventive steps can help safeguard them from a variety of diseases.

Pediatric Specialist Dr Numan Khalid Qureshi called on parents to prioritize their children’s health and ensure adequate protection against the adverse effects of changing weather and environmental conditions.