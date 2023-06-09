Secretary Health Punjab visits BVH to inquire about health of children from Tibbi Izzat

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Ali Jan visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Friday.

He inquired about the health of under-treatment children from Tibbi Izzat Tehsil Ahmadpur East and reviewed the treatment facilities.

He assured that all possible facilities would be provided to the parents of the children.

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Professor Dr. Sophia Farrukh and Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Amir Mahmood Bukhari were also present on this occasion.

Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan also visited Union Council Tibbi Izzat Tehsil Ahmedpur East.

He directed to form an investigation team of the health department to find out the cause of the sudden deaths of the children of the area. After completing the investigation, the responsible persons would be determined and penalized.

He said that other affected children in the area should also be medically examined.

Director of Health Services Bahawalpur Division Dr. Tanveer Hussain, CEO of Health Dr. Faiza Naeem, and District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Arain were also present on this occasion.