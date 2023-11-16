Open Menu

Secretary Mines Orders Implementing Axle Load Management

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Secretary mines orders implementing axle load management

Secretary Mines and Minerals Punjab Babar Aman Babar has ordered ensuring implementation of the axle load management plan, set by the Punjab government at sand points and mines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Secretary Mines and Minerals Punjab Babar Aman Babar has ordered ensuring implementation of the axle load management plan, set by the Punjab government at sand points and mines.

He directed that all field officers of the department to prevent overloading of vehicles and ensure proper axle load management of vehicles carrying material from the mines.

Babar said information regarding the fixed limit should be displayed at the mines and sand sites. “Loading more than the specified limit damages roads," warned the secretary. He said action would be taken over violation of the Punjab government orders.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

FMBL to explore potential merger with TPL Corp, Ab ..

FMBL to explore potential merger with TPL Corp, Abhi Ltd

11 seconds ago
 PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant insta ..

PMIC dissatisfied over slow-paced HVAC plant installation at PIMS hospital; dire ..

5 minutes ago
 Motorcycle thief held with PSCA help

Motorcycle thief held with PSCA help

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs action against sale of polyth ..

Commissioner directs action against sale of polythene bags, encroachments

8 minutes ago
 UK says reworked migrants treaty with Rwanda ready ..

UK says reworked migrants treaty with Rwanda ready in 'days'

8 minutes ago
 About 250 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's west ..

About 250 Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's west on decrepit boat

8 minutes ago
Online Communication Activity for BRI's 10th Anniv ..

Online Communication Activity for BRI's 10th Anniversary launched in Suzhou, Chi ..

8 minutes ago
 Dairy, livestock sectors vital to strengthen econo ..

Dairy, livestock sectors vital to strengthen economy: Caretaker Punjab Livestock ..

51 seconds ago
 Bilawal Bhutto vows to double wages, fight inflati ..

Bilawal Bhutto vows to double wages, fight inflation, empower youth

53 seconds ago
 FPCCI welcomes staff level agreement with IMF

FPCCI welcomes staff level agreement with IMF

15 minutes ago
 Nawaz visits LCCI, stresses policy formation in co ..

Nawaz visits LCCI, stresses policy formation in consultation with business commu ..

54 seconds ago
 Release of fund to help uplift of tribal districts ..

Release of fund to help uplift of tribal districts: Dr Aamir

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan