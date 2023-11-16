Secretary mines orders implementing axle load management

Secretary Mines and Minerals Punjab Babar Aman Babar has ordered ensuring implementation of the axle load management plan, set by the Punjab government at sand points and mines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Secretary Mines and Minerals Punjab Babar Aman Babar has ordered ensuring implementation of the axle load management plan, set by the Punjab government at sand points and mines.

He directed that all field officers of the department to prevent overloading of vehicles and ensure proper axle load management of vehicles carrying material from the mines.

Babar said information regarding the fixed limit should be displayed at the mines and sand sites. “Loading more than the specified limit damages roads," warned the secretary. He said action would be taken over violation of the Punjab government orders.