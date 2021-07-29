UrduPoint.com
Secretary Relief Directs PDMA To Ensure Speedy Assistance To Flash Floods Affectees

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:31 PM

Secretary Relief directs PDMA to ensure speedy assistance to flash floods affectees

Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) here Thursday directed provincial disasters management authority (PDMA) officials to ensure speedy assistance and help to all flash floods and rains affected people of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) here Thursday directed provincial disasters management authority (PDMA) officials to ensure speedy assistance and help to all flash floods and rains affected people of KP.

He directed mobalization of all field staff for speedy assistance to all affectees of the flash floods and heavy torrential rains in different districts of the province. Yousaf Rahim, Secretary Relief KP has expressed these views during his visit to PDMA Warehouse Jalozai in Nowshera district.

The Secretary inspected relief goods and others relevant materials and expressed satisfaction over its quality. He directed Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain and others officers to pay visit to high risk monsoon districts by checking standards and quality of relief materials besides ensuring its quick utilization during emergency and natural calamities.

He further directed that all PDMA's warehouses should be completely functional around the clock and highest standards of relief materials should be maintained besides field staff in high alert position during monsoon.

In consultation with all stakeholders including district administration, provincial and Federal line departments and development partners, PDMA KP has developed Monsoon Contingency Plan 2021 in order to minimizing disaster risks and ensure timely coordinated response during monsoon related disasters.

PDMA had declared nine districts including Charrsada, DI Khan, Shangla, Dir Upper, Nowshera, Swat, Chitral upper and Chitral Lower as highly risky during monsoon.

Flood Early Warning System (EWS) have been installed in upper catchment areas on seven telemetry station established at Swat River at Khawaza Khela, River Swat on Chakdara Bridge, at Panjkora River at Jabalot Bridge Unkor UC Bibyawar, Upper Dir, Munda Head Works, Abazai, Kalpani River, Mardan Ring Road Bridge, rivers/Nallahs to monitor water level and generate early warning intimation.

The major objective is to establish streams and rain gauges network in hilly and mountainous areas linked with computer-based model.

EWS analyzes existing data with previous flash flood historical data and upon reaching a dangerous level, the system generates alert signals that ultimately activate Provincial Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

PDMA-PEOC is fully functional with free of cost emergency helpline 1700 linked up with all line departments and districts administrations for quick response during emergencies and an easy access for general public for education and remain in high alert prior to emergencies.

