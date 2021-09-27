UrduPoint.com

Secretary RTA Kohat Inspects SOPs At Bus Stands

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:42 PM

Secretary RTA Kohat inspects SOPs at bus stands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kohat Sahibzada Samiullah along with senior traffic police officials Monday visited various bus stands to ensure implementation of anti-Covid-19 precautionary measures.

During the visit, he also reviewed the implementation of directives with regard to administration of vaccination against corona pandemic by drivers and passengers.

In this regard, he checked vaccination certificates of drivers, passengers and other staff. During the visit he also imposed fine on the violators.

