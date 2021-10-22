UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed For Protection Buddhist Heritage Sites In Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A joint team of the district administration and KP Archeological and Museums Department on Friday stopped construction and excavation activities posing danger to safety of Buddhist heritage sites situated in Qulangi area, Malakand.

The action was taken after local people highlighted the issue of illegal activities near archaeological sites posing a grave threat to these Buddhist heritage sites.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Altaf Sheikh accompanied by Assistant Commissioner, Revenue and Archaeological Department officials visited the relevant archeological sites stopped the work by enforcing Section 144 to preserve and restore the historical heritage.

DC also held a meeting with local elders on the spot to raise awareness and importance of developing and promoting our tourist sites.

Local people of the area have appreciated the immediate action of DC and Archaeological Department for the protection of historical heritage.

Archaeology and Museums Director, Dr. Abdul Samad said ,"we need more administrators like him who take pride in protecting our heritage and acknowledge the efforts of DC Altaf Sheikh who alongwith his team visited the endangered site and issued instructions on the spot".

He said that there were over 6,000 archaeological and heritage sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where research was being carried out to revive these sites properly.

Dr. Abdul Samad said that UNESCO had declared the Takht Bhai ruins a world heritage site in year 1980, where thousands of ruins of Buddhism existed.

Dr Samad said the government had taken a number of steps for attracting foreign tourists, scholars and researchers to the province.

He said that a comprehensive policy had been evolved for preserving and protecting the archaeological sites.

He informed that initiatives were being taken to carryout excavation on archaeological sites through modern techniques and methods.

Archaeology and Museums Director said that the government was giving top priority to repair, renovation and preservation of archaeological heritage, and historical buildings in the province.

He informed that a plan has been chalked out to protect and preserve all ancient places and buildings in a proper manner to attract foreign tourists.

