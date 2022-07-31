Security arrangements for Muharram finalized

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas said on Sunday that all arrangements had been finalized to maintain law and order situation in the district during the Muharram-ul-Haram.

Addressing a joint conference here at Anwar Club Auditorium, he said that during the first fifteen days of Muharram, a total of 1258 processions and majalis would be held in the district.

He said that 40 processions and 69 majalis had been put on A category and 98 processions and 159 majalis had been put on B category while 196 processions and 1030 majalis were of C category in terms of providing security and administrative affairs.

He said that respective departments had been assigned their responsibilities while a control room had been established in the district headquarters DC office to monitor the security, which would function round the clock in 4 shifts from 1st Muharram to 10th Muharram.

The DC said that patchwork of procession routes, maintenance of street lights, removal of encroachments and other necessary steps were being taken.

He said the process of consultation with the members of peace committee and organizers of processions and majalis at the district, tehsil and police station levels had been completed.

DPO Sialkot Zeeshan Raza said that 1621 policemen would perform duty to provide security cover to Majlis and processions in Muharram. In which, 1 SP, 8 DSPs, 28 Inspectors, 80 SIs, 230 ASIs, 175 head constables and 1100 constables would perform duty and their duty roster had been issued in this regard.

He said that close circuit cameras had been installed to monitor the majalis and processions.

The DC said that Pakistan Army and Rangers would be stand by to help the district administration and police in order to deal with any kind of emergency during Muharram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syeda Amina Maududi, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Sialkot Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, organizers of processions and majalis, members of peace committees,representatives of law enforcement agencies including local police officialsand in-charges of police stations attended the conference.