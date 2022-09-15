UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Finalised For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Security plan finalised for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Faisalabad police have finalised a security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala, to be observed on September 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad police have finalised a security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala, to be observed on September 17.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Omar Saeed Malik directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security for Chehlum processions and Majalis.

In this connection, more than 1538 jawans, 123 head constables,159 assistant sub inspectors, 53 sub inspectors and 6 inspectors were deputed for security duty across the district.

He said that 4 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 10 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) were also deployed with a clear direction to supervise and ensure tight security arrangements for the majalis and mourning processions.

As many as 6 teams of elite force would also remain on roads to ensure thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas. He said that 17 Majalis would be arrangements on Chehlum in addition to taking out 12 mourning processions across the district. The police would provide them four-tiers security. In first layer, the volunteers deputed by the organizers of Majalis and processions would ensure body search of the participants whereas walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used in third layer. In other two layers, the security personnel would remain alert in plain clothes to keep vigilant eye on the movement of suspect persons in order to take prompt action and foil nefarious designs of miscreants, spokesman added.

