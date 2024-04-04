Security plan for Al-Quds Day, Eid finalized

The Sukkur Police have finalized a comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the eve of Al-Quds Day and Eid-ul-Fitr besides enhancing the security at public places, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Sukkur Police have finalized a comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the eve of Al-Quds Day and Eid-ul-Fitr besides enhancing the security at public places, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

According to detail, on Thursday the security plan was finalized here at a meeting presided by Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur range, Abdul Hameed Khoso.

In connection with Al-Quds Day, elaborate security measures have been taken and the the DGP directed to ensure strict security measures outside all mosques, imambargahs, exit and entry points of the city.

The Sukkur police will ensure foolproof security arrangements on this occasion and police commandos will be deployed along with procession for the safety of the people.

The DIGP Sukkur also directed all Superintendents of Police and Sub-Divisonal Police Officers of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to improve the security plan and ensure checking of every person through metal detectors at mosques and imambargahs in their respective jurisdictions.

It has been categorically directed to ensure compliance of security plan and launch a special drive against the professional beggars and they should not be allowed to gather outside the worship places. The police officials have been also directed to carry out special checking of hotels, inns and guesthouses for security purpose.

During Eid days, the DIG Khoso also directed policemen to remain on high alert and fully prepared.