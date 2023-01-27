Security remains on high alert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Security of the city including mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained highly tightened on Juma tul Mubarak.

CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana had issued directions to senior police officers including all the divisional SSP and SDPOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present situation.

Senior police officers personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements.

All SPs, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city. Police officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective patrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs.

Police checked all the vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.

Moreover, Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed police force to conduct search and sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city.

Accordingly, heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore police participated in the search operations. Police personnel checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

According to the spokesperson for Lahore Police, search operations were meant to create a sense of security among the citizens and to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital. General holdup was also held by Lahore police in different areas of the city to eradicate criminals and anti peace elements.

Temporary police pickets were established on major roads, markets, financial institutions, public places and crime hotspots.

The purpose of the general holdup was to make security more effective and curb criminals and anti peace elements. The supervisory officers monitored the process of checking of the suspicious vehicles and persons, spokesman said.