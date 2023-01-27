UrduPoint.com

Security Remains On High Alert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Security remains on high alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Security of the city including mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained highly tightened on Juma tul Mubarak.

CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana had issued directions to senior police officers including all the divisional SSP and SDPOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present situation.

Senior police officers personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements.

All SPs, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city. Police officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective patrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs.

Police checked all the vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.

Moreover, Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed police force to conduct search and sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city.

Accordingly, heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore police participated in the search operations. Police personnel checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

According to the spokesperson for Lahore Police, search operations were meant to create a sense of security among the citizens and to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital. General holdup was also held by Lahore police in different areas of the city to eradicate criminals and anti peace elements.

Temporary police pickets were established on major roads, markets, financial institutions, public places and crime hotspots.

The purpose of the general holdup was to make security more effective and curb criminals and anti peace elements. The supervisory officers monitored the process of checking of the suspicious vehicles and persons, spokesman said.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Law And Order Vehicles Alert Criminals Market All

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this m ..

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this month

1 hour ago
 US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

2 hours ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

3 hours ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

4 hours ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

4 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.