UrduPoint.com

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary Secures Post-arrest Bail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2023 | 04:13 PM

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest bail

A sessions judge has granted bail to the PTI leader on the ground that he will not repeat such mistakes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) A district and sessions court in Islamabad allowed post-arrest bail plea of PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhary in the case related to alleged threats to the Election Commission of Pakistan, its members and government officials.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides.

The judge directed the PTI leader to deposit Rs20,000 as surety bonds.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhary and senior lawyer Babar Awan represented Fawad Chaudhary in the case while Saad Hassan appeared as counsel for the ECP.

During the hearing, an investigation officer produced the case’s record.

At this, the judge accepted the bail plea holding that, “Parliamentarians should not give such statements. Fawad Chaudhry should not have given such a statement.

“I’m allowing this bail on the condition that Fawad Chaudhry will not repeat such mistakes,” observed the judge while concluding the case.

The PTI leader was arrested from his Lahore residence in the wee hours on January 25 after he was booked under charges of inciting people against the constitutional institution. Islamabad’s Kohsar police registered the case against him and conducted raid along with the Lahore police in Lahore.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Babar Awan Election Commission Of Pakistan January Fawad Chaudhry From Government Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairper ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

23 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

38 minutes ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

2 hours ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

3 hours ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.