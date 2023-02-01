Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest bail

(@Abdulla99267510)

A sessions judge has granted bail to the PTI leader on the ground that he will not repeat such mistakes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) A district and sessions court in Islamabad allowed post-arrest bail plea of PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhary in the case related to alleged threats to the Election Commission of Pakistan, its members and government officials.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides.

The judge directed the PTI leader to deposit Rs20,000 as surety bonds.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhary and senior lawyer Babar Awan represented Fawad Chaudhary in the case while Saad Hassan appeared as counsel for the ECP.

During the hearing, an investigation officer produced the case’s record.

At this, the judge accepted the bail plea holding that, “Parliamentarians should not give such statements. Fawad Chaudhry should not have given such a statement.

“I’m allowing this bail on the condition that Fawad Chaudhry will not repeat such mistakes,” observed the judge while concluding the case.

The PTI leader was arrested from his Lahore residence in the wee hours on January 25 after he was booked under charges of inciting people against the constitutional institution. Islamabad’s Kohsar police registered the case against him and conducted raid along with the Lahore police in Lahore.