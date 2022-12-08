UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Mark Int'l Anti-Corruption Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 08:41 PM

National Accountability Bureau and Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday jointly organized a seminar in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash was the chief guest at the seminar 'Improved services in public sector through internal control'.

Among others who attended the seminar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General, NAB DG, Anti-Corruption Establishment Director, Chairperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission, former ambassador Rustam Shah Mohmand, Lt. General (Retd) Alam Khattak and Ruhollah Madani were also present.

Administrative secretaries, government officials, teachers, lawyers, students and civil society also participated in the seminar in large numbers.

The chief secretary said that transparency and integrity were essential for better performance of services in the public sector. "Bribery and corruption make the society hollow.There is a need for spreading awareness against corruption", he added.

He called on all segments of the society to to play a role in eradicating the scourge of corruption.

Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said that serious measures had been taken to keep the police department free from corrupt practices, adding everyone had to play their part to end the scourge.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DG Noman Aslam said that the aim of the seminar was to create awareness against bribery and corruption.

