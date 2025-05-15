Seminar On Blood Pressure Highlights Effective Management Of Hypertension
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A seminar on blood pressure awareness was held here on Thursday to educate the public about effective management and prevention of hypertension.
The event featured keynote speakers Dr. Kashif Ali Hashmi and Dr. Arif Mahmood Bhatti, who emphasised the importance of regular monitoring, a balanced diet, and stress management to prevent cardiovascular diseases.
Dr. Kashif Ali Hashmi highlighted the rising prevalence of hypertension and its link to unhealthy lifestyles, urging participants to adopt heart-friendly habits, including reduced salt intake and regular exercise.
Dr. Arif Mahmood Bhatti discussed the potential complications of uncontrolled blood pressure, such as stroke and kidney disease, stressing the need for timely diagnosis and adherence to prescribed medication.
Participants gained valuable insights into the latest research and practical strategies for maintaining optimal blood pressure levels.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to boost local production of vaccines and medicines: Health Minister6 minutes ago
-
Seminar on blood pressure highlights effective management of hypertension6 minutes ago
-
Health checkup drive underway at special education school26 minutes ago
-
Indian Defence Minister's irresponsible remarks reveal profound insecurity, frustration for Pakistan ..26 minutes ago
-
UNICEF, KP Govt pledge to strengthen partnership for health, education, and climate resilience26 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held for ongoing Enrollment Drive26 minutes ago
-
Training session for professors begins in Layyah University26 minutes ago
-
Apex court to decide about Senate reserve seats election of KPK: Law Minister26 minutes ago
-
ADC Mansehra conducts open court to resolve citizens’ issues26 minutes ago
-
Car-lifter dies, 2 escape after shootout with New Town Police36 minutes ago
-
Punjab boosts emergency preparedness, launches civil defence initiatives36 minutes ago
-
“One for Eight Billion” intends to usher era of inclusive global peace building: Dr. Suleri46 minutes ago