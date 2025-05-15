Seminar on blood pressure highlights effective management of hypertension

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A seminar on blood pressure awareness was held here on Thursday to educate the public about effective management and prevention of hypertension.

The event featured keynote speakers Dr. Kashif Ali Hashmi and Dr. Arif Mahmood Bhatti, who emphasised the importance of regular monitoring, a balanced diet, and stress management to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Kashif Ali Hashmi highlighted the rising prevalence of hypertension and its link to unhealthy lifestyles, urging participants to adopt heart-friendly habits, including reduced salt intake and regular exercise.

Dr. Arif Mahmood Bhatti discussed the potential complications of uncontrolled blood pressure, such as stroke and kidney disease, stressing the need for timely diagnosis and adherence to prescribed medication.

Participants gained valuable insights into the latest research and practical strategies for maintaining optimal blood pressure levels.