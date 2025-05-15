Awareness Session Held For Ongoing Enrollment Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) An enrollment drive awareness event was organized here at Government Primary School Behari Colony in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).
The event was organized under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Education Officer Dr. Humayun Khan Khattak which was attended by Assistant Director NCHD Asma Sadaf, Field Officer Safia Nawaz, In-charge Government Higher Secondary School Behari Colony Shah Bahram and a large number of teachers and students.
Addressing the ceremony, the speakers emphasized the importance of enrolling out-of-school children in government schools to build an educated and progressive society.
They highlighted that education is a powerful tool that not only shapes the future of children but also empowers them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.
The speakers further stated that the government is providing free textbooks, solar panels, qualified staff, and other essential facilities in public schools. The responsibility now lies with parents and community members to ensure that every child is enrolled in school.
The event aimed to raise awareness about the significance of education and to mobilize community support for ensuring no child is left behind in the pursuit of knowledge.
APP/akt
