Health checkup drive underway at special education school

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Under directives from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rahman visited the Special Education school Narowali.

During the visit, TB Focal Person Dr Usma Tahir and Screening Focal Person Amjad Ali, along with School Health and Nutrition Supervisors, briefed officials on the ongoing student health screening.

In the past week, screenings have been completed in 3 of 7 special education schools. Out of 738 students screened, 399 were examined for hearing, skin, vision, dental, speech, ear problems, and general health issues.Specialist doctors and support staff are actively involved in the screening program.