Indian Defence Minister's Irresponsible Remarks Reveal Profound Insecurity, Frustration For Pakistan's Defence: FO
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Foreign Office spokesman Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Thursday said the irresponsible remarks by the Indian Defence Minister reveal his profound insecurity and frustration regarding Pakistan's effective defence and deterrence against Indian aggression through conventional means.
"Pakistan strongly condemns the remarks of the Indian Defence Minister on its nuclear arsenal, made today in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.
He said Pakistan's conventional capabilities were adequate to deter India, without the self-imposed ‘nuclear blackmail’ that New Delhi suffers.
"The comments of India’s Defence Minister also show his sheer ignorance of the mandate and responsibilities of a specialized agency of the United Nations like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he added.
The FO spokesperson said if anything, the IAEA and the international community should be worried about the repeated theft and illicit trafficking incidents involving nuclear and radioactive material in India.
He reminded that in the past year, five individuals with a radioactive device reportedly stolen from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) were found in Dehradun, India.
"Later, a gang of individuals was found with illegal possession of a highly radioactive and toxic substance, Californium, worth US$ 100 million. Three incidents of theft of Californium were also reported in 2021," he said.
Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan underlined that these recurring incidents call into question the measures taken by New Delhi for the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive material. These incidents also suggest the existence of a black market for sensitive, dual-use materials inside India, he added.
"Pakistan urges a thorough investigation of these incidents and calls upon India to ensure the safety and security of its nuclear facilities and arsenal," the FO spokesperson said.
