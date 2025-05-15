Car-lifter dies, 2 escape after shootout with New Town Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A car-lifter was killed and his two accomplices escaped leaving behind a stolen vehicle after shootout with a New Town Police Station team late Wednesday night.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the police signalled the suspicious car to stop during a snap-check, but

its inmates started firing.

In the ensuing crossfire, one of the car riders was killed while his accomplices made their escape good. The police impounded the car, which was stolen from Lahore, and also recovered weapons.

Senior police officers reached the spot on information of the incident.

The dead body was shifted to a hospital, while a search was underway to nab the absconding accused.

The spokesman said the dead accused was the leader of an inter-district car lifters’ gang, who had been convicted in many cases of street crime and thefts, including car and motorcycle lifting.

All the gang members were wanted in cases registered in Lahore, Chakwal and Sheikhupura districts, he added.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the New Town Police team for bravely facing the accused at the risk of their lives and recovering the stolen car and weapons.