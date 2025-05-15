ANF recovers over 860 kg of drugs worth Rs 109.8 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting nine operations across the country, recovered as many as 860 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 109.8 million and arrested 15 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that one kg of ice and 800 grams of hashish were recovered from a suspect riding a motorcycle near a university area in Lahore.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation,700 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent to Lahore at a courier office located on Spinney Road, Quetta.

A total of 480 kg of hashish and 200 kg of ice were recovered from two vehicles near Bulida Cross, District Kech, and four suspects were arrested.

As many as 84 kg of hashish were recovered from the hidden compartment of a vehicle near Sarwar Shaheed Toll Plaza, Multan and the suspect was arrested.

Similarly,49 kg of opium was recovered from a vehicle near Kuchlak-Zhob Highway, District Pishin, and the accused was arrested.

A total of 18 kg of hashish was recovered from two vehicles near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, and four accused were arrested.During an operation, 15 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near a hotel on the Quetta-Pishin Road, and the accused was nabbed.

6 kg of hashish and 475 grams of ice were recovered from a motorcycle-riding accused near the Airport Road Flyover in Rawalpindi.

As much as 4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from two motorcycle-riding accused near the Naval Anchorage Bus Terminal, Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.