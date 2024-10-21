Open Menu

Seminar On Dengue Awareness Held At IUB

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Seminar on dengue awareness held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Medical and Health Division and State Care Directorate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a special seminar in connection with the anti-dengue campaign.

The seminar was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran. In his address, the Vice-Chancellor said that health, education and law are three important pillars for the development of any country. Education is very important for the development of any country. Meeting basic health needs should be among the priorities of the government. The third and most important sector is law and justice, without which no society can sustain its existence, he added. He said that getting education and employment and serving their parents are the main responsibilities for students. "When our parents become elderly, their service is our first duty," he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a world-class university and the academic programs here are standardised and popular across the country. Teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are an asset to the country and the nation and they are contributing to the development of the country in a significant way, he added.

Director Health Bahawalpur, Dr.

Tanveer Hussain Shah, said that due to the awareness campaign of the district and divisional administration and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur team, there are no cases of dengue fever in Bahawalpur division. He appreciated the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran and the entire team in the dengue campaign. Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, said that the story of mosquito and malaria is centuries old, but over time the virus has become so powerful that mosquito has taken the form of dengue. We need to improve our immunity. A good diet can make the body strong and resistant to diseases, he added.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib, Director of Advanced Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Treasurer Dr. Abdul Sattar Zahoori, Principal Medical Officer Dr. Maleeha Arif, Principal Nursing College Dr. Farhan Mukhtar, Prof. Dr. Naveed Aslam Mulghani Director of Space Management and students were also present. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran also distributed informational literature on anti-dengue among the students participating in the seminar.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Immunity Bahawalpur IUB Commerce Government Employment

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

3 hours ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

3 hours ago
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

3 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

4 hours ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

5 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

6 hours ago
 Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan