Seminar on dengue awareness held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Medical and Health Division and State Care Directorate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a special seminar in connection with the anti-dengue campaign.

The seminar was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran. In his address, the Vice-Chancellor said that health, education and law are three important pillars for the development of any country. Education is very important for the development of any country. Meeting basic health needs should be among the priorities of the government. The third and most important sector is law and justice, without which no society can sustain its existence, he added. He said that getting education and employment and serving their parents are the main responsibilities for students. "When our parents become elderly, their service is our first duty," he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a world-class university and the academic programs here are standardised and popular across the country. Teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are an asset to the country and the nation and they are contributing to the development of the country in a significant way, he added.

Director Health Bahawalpur, Dr.

Tanveer Hussain Shah, said that due to the awareness campaign of the district and divisional administration and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur team, there are no cases of dengue fever in Bahawalpur division. He appreciated the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran and the entire team in the dengue campaign. Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, said that the story of mosquito and malaria is centuries old, but over time the virus has become so powerful that mosquito has taken the form of dengue. We need to improve our immunity. A good diet can make the body strong and resistant to diseases, he added.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib, Director of Advanced Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Treasurer Dr. Abdul Sattar Zahoori, Principal Medical Officer Dr. Maleeha Arif, Principal Nursing College Dr. Farhan Mukhtar, Prof. Dr. Naveed Aslam Mulghani Director of Space Management and students were also present. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran also distributed informational literature on anti-dengue among the students participating in the seminar.