Senate body approves bill regarding transplantation of human organs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Wednesday approved the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021 after deliberation and recommending few amendments in it.

The bill sponsored by Senators Seemi Ezdi and Sana Jamali was considered in the meeting of the committee headed by Senator Humayun Mehmand.

The committee decided to constitute a sub-committee over non-issuance of NOC to Legend College Multan and demanding bribe by Pakistan Council of Pharmacy. The sub-committee would be headed by Senator Hafiz Abuld Kareem while Senators Sana Jamali and Khalida Ateed would be its members.