Senate body expresses resentment over not vacating chairman PNSC office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Tuesday expressed resentment over Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) Rizwan Ahmed's refusal to vacate the office for the Admiral Jawad Ahmed, recently appointed by the prime minister as the Chairman PNSC.

The committee met here with Rubina Khalid in the chair maintained that non-compliance of prime minister's order was a criminal offence.

The officials of the PNSC informed the committee that recently on the instructions of the Former Chairman PNSC, two vessels were bought worth 42.75 Million USD which were 14.5 years old and could be further used for the next 5 and half years only.

The chairperson directed the ministry to initiate an inquiry into the matter and also to refer it to the prime minister's inspection commission.

She also directed to take stern action and curtail the financial and administrative powers of the former chairman.

While briefing on the PSDP 2022-23, Secretary for Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Mathar Niaz Rana apprised the committee that there were total16 PSDP projects of the ministry, out of which 13 were related to Gwadar while the remaining 3 pertained to Korangi Fish Harbour.

The committee was also informed by the Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, Naseer khan Kashani that meetings were being held with the Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT) on the exchange program to introduce courses in the Pakistan China Technical and Vocational Institute, Gwadar.

The chairperson encouraged the step and said that the objective of the Vocational Institute was to equipped students with technical skills and therefore efforts should be made to commence the courses at the earliest.

On the matter of the acquisition of remaining land for Gwadar Port, the committee was informed that PC -1 was under consideration and would be submitted to the Ministry of Planning and Development for approval so that the acquisition of land could be started.

The meeting was attended by Senators Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Nuzhat Sadiq, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Moula Bux Chandio, Muhammad Akram, Naseema Ehsan, and Senator Saifullah Abro. Secretary, Ministry for Maritime Affairs Mathar Niaz Rana, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.