Senate Body On Law Seeks Appointment Procedure Of AG Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to provide details of appointment procedures of the Advocate General Islamabad and also sought the summary on which the appointment was made.

The Senate body met here under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Javed Abbasi and discussed 'The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020" (Amendment of Article 140).

Senator Farooq H. Naek and Senator Musadik Masood Malik highlighted some important aspects of the bill and said that the bill required thorough consideration and in this regard response of the relevant ministry needed to be sought at the earliest.

The Committee observed that the committee would like to see all the legal and constitutional aspects before deciding the fate of the legislation under consideration. It also directed that views of the ministry of Interior should also be solicited at the earliest.

The committee deferred further consideration on the bill.

Another important Bill moved by Senator Farooq H. Naek " The Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill , 2019 was also taken into consideration. The Bill, Senator Farooq H. Naek, said, seeks to codify and clarify existing case law and afford protection to mothers in relation to the custody of their children.

He said that the Bill further purports to codify the hierarchy of preference in relation to custody. The Committee deferred the Bill till next meeting wherein Senator Farooq H. Naek will present amended bill in view of discussions by the committee for conclusive discussion.

The meeting was attended by Senators Musadik Malik, Dr. Ghous Niazi, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Sana Jamali, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar , Farooq H. Naek and Zeeshan Khanzada. Secretary ministry of Law and Justice and other relevant officers were also present.

