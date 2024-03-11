Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24

The Senate has released the Comprehensive Annual Report for the Parliamentary Year 2023-24, highlighting a year marked by remarkable accomplishments and steadfast dedication to the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Senate has released the Comprehensive Annual Report for the Parliamentary Year 2023-24, highlighting a year marked by remarkable accomplishments and steadfast dedication to the nation.

The comprehensive report underscores the relentless efforts and exemplary work of the Senate, emphasizing the outstanding performance of its Standing Committees.The commitment of committee members has played a crucial role in advancing the legislative agenda and addressing critical national issues.

During the year, the house met for a total of 152 hours and 58 minutes, with an average of 2 hours and 35 minutes per session. The house successfully passed 14 Government bills and 29 private members' bills, out of a total of 99 presented.

Moreover, the Senate addressed 65 points of public importance, demonstrating its responsiveness to the concerns and needs of the public.

Additionally, the report highlights the Senate's active engagement with public petitions, with 45 petitions successfully resolved and 145 petitions referred to Senate Committees for further consideration.

The report also delves into the performance reports of various departments within the Senate Secretariat, identifying areas of improvement and ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency.

Furthermore, during the Parliamentary year 2023-24, the Senate received a total of 710 public petitions, with 145 petitions referred to Senate Committees for review and resolution. Embracing modern technology, the Senate has introduced virtual meetings, enhancing efficiency and transparency.

Initiatives such as the first-time live ticker during Senate sessions, the upgrading of broadcasting and post-production facilities, and 4k web-casting of the Senate YouTube Channel reflect the Senate's commitment to embracing digital transformation.

The Senate of Pakistan also takes pride in its active engagement with international delegations and the initiation of Parliamentary Diplomacy initiatives, contributing to fostering diplomatic relations and promoting collaboration on global issues.