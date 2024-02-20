Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) The Senators from the opposition benches on Tuesday raised concerns regarding the alleged rigging during the recent general elections held on February 8 nationwide.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami has called for the resignation of the chief election commissioner, saying that action should be taken against him under Article 6 (treason). He said it was a fraudulent election.

The JI senator emphasized the need for a judicial commission to investigate the rigging allegations, criticizing the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to conduct a transparent election and suggesting that apologies should be made to the nation.

Senator Mushtaq also highlighted instances of alleged rigging, including the situation where a PTI-backed candidate won the election in a constituency where the JI Karachi Ameer had contested, implying foul play.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui extended an invitation to PTI to participate in the parliament as part of the opposition, emphasizing the importance of the opposition's role and encouraging PTI to govern well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before making a return to the center.

Senator Walid Iqbal remarked on international media scrutiny of the election process in Pakistan, citing the instance where the most popular political party was stripped of its electoral symbol just before the polling. He criticized returning officers for allegedly not announcing election results in accordance with the constitution.

Barrister Ali Zafar of PTI alleged that one party had been unfairly targeted during the pre-poll period, claiming that when pre-poll rigging tactics failed, attempts were made to alter election results after the people had cast their votes on February 8, resulting in the theft of the people's mandate and an injustice to democracy.