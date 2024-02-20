Senators Express Concerns Over Alleged Rigging In Feb 8 Polls
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:07 PM
Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami has called for the resignation of the chief election commissioner, saying that action should be taken against him under Article 6 (treason).
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) The Senators from the opposition benches on Tuesday raised concerns regarding the alleged rigging during the recent general elections held on February 8 nationwide.
Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami has called for the resignation of the chief election commissioner, saying that action should be taken against him under Article 6 (treason). He said it was a fraudulent election.
The JI senator emphasized the need for a judicial commission to investigate the rigging allegations, criticizing the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to conduct a transparent election and suggesting that apologies should be made to the nation.
Senator Mushtaq also highlighted instances of alleged rigging, including the situation where a PTI-backed candidate won the election in a constituency where the JI Karachi Ameer had contested, implying foul play.
PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui extended an invitation to PTI to participate in the parliament as part of the opposition, emphasizing the importance of the opposition's role and encouraging PTI to govern well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before making a return to the center.
Senator Walid Iqbal remarked on international media scrutiny of the election process in Pakistan, citing the instance where the most popular political party was stripped of its electoral symbol just before the polling. He criticized returning officers for allegedly not announcing election results in accordance with the constitution.
Barrister Ali Zafar of PTI alleged that one party had been unfairly targeted during the pre-poll period, claiming that when pre-poll rigging tactics failed, attempts were made to alter election results after the people had cast their votes on February 8, resulting in the theft of the people's mandate and an injustice to democracy.
Recent Stories
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC acquits murder convict for poor prosecution3 minutes ago
-
PITB holds medical camp for staff, families3 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for torturing mother33 minutes ago
-
Excise dept confiscate 246 defaulting vehicles during tax recovery campaign33 minutes ago
-
Senators demand probe for fair elections, respect of public mandate33 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elects 55 first-time Assembly members43 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority inspects edible items at shops43 minutes ago
-
Man arrested after stabbing wife to death43 minutes ago
-
Teacher's role vital in the development of society: Samina Alvi53 minutes ago
-
District administration starts rescue operations for travelers stranded at Lowari tunnel53 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of film actress Tamanna Begum observed53 minutes ago
-
DSP Traffic seeks traders’ cooperation for improving traffic issues53 minutes ago