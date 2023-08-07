Open Menu

Senior Journalist Zahid Kalhoro Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Zahid Kalhoro, a senior journalist passed away on Monday due to a short illness in Hyderabad.

He had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi for treatment.

As his condition worsened, he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator where he breathed his last this morning.

According to family sources, Zahid Kalhoro was undergoing treatment for dengue fever and was moved to a ventilator after critical condition.

His funeral prayers will be held at 5 PM today in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Karachi.

