Seven Arrested For Doing Wheelie
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven youths for doing wheelie
on different roads.
A police spokesman said police arrested Muhammad Saad, Faizan Fayyaz, Akram,
Shahzaib, Malik Haidar and Abdur Rehman.
Police locked the accused behind the bars and started investigation after impounding
their bikes, he added.
Recent Stories
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid shopping at peak, heavy rush witnesses in Sukkur4 minutes ago
-
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa10 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping picks up in Larkana14 minutes ago
-
Fake job recruiter for overseas held14 minutes ago
-
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters21 minutes ago
-
NLC successfully transports Pakistan’s potato export consignment to Tajikistan24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's pop queen Nazia Hassan remembered on her birth anniversary24 minutes ago
-
Saeed u Zaman Atif praises Bhutto as revolutionary leader34 minutes ago
-
Chitral's Winter Festival ends with glee and fun34 minutes ago
-
FIA crackdown continues: 17 raids conducted against electricity theft, fake medicine sale44 minutes ago
-
Newborn’s girl recovered from canal44 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 74,800 cusecs water44 minutes ago