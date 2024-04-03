Seven arrested for doing wheelie

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven youths for doing wheelie

on different roads.

A police spokesman said police arrested Muhammad Saad, Faizan Fayyaz, Akram,

Shahzaib, Malik Haidar and Abdur Rehman.

Police locked the accused behind the bars and started investigation after impounding

their bikes, he added.