Seven family members injured in road accident in Muridke

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) In a devastating incident late Sunday night, at least seven members of a family, including a woman and a minor girl, sustained injuries when their pick-up overturned on Narowal Road in Muridke.

Rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene, promptly transported injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention, said a private news channel.

According to police spokesman, the accident occurred when pick-up turned turtle after its tyre burst, leaving persons injured.