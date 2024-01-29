Seven Family Members Injured In Road Accident In Muridke
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) In a devastating incident late Sunday night, at least seven members of a family, including a woman and a minor girl, sustained injuries when their pick-up overturned on Narowal Road in Muridke.
Rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene, promptly transported injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention, said a private news channel.
According to police spokesman, the accident occurred when pick-up turned turtle after its tyre burst, leaving persons injured.
