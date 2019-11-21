UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Rescued, Two Missing As Taiwan Cargo Ship Capsizes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Seven rescued, Two missing as Taiwan cargo ship capsizes

FUZHOU, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Seven crew members have been rescued and two remained missing after a Taiwanese cargo ship sank off the coast of the Chinese mainland province of Fujian Wednesday night.

The cargo ship capsized after colliding with an unknown ship south of the Chuanshi Island in the estuary of the Minjiang River at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, said the Fujian Maritime Safety Administration.

At the time of the accident, nine crew members, including six Taiwanese and three Indonesians, were aboard the ship.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, two Taiwanese crew members were still missing.

The provincial search and rescue center has dispatched three patrol boats and coordinated the East China Sea Rescue Bureau to send professional rescue ships and helicopters to the scene. Dozens civil ships were also involved in the rescue operation.

The search and rescue operation is still underway and the other ship in the collision is being investigated.

Related Topics

Accident China

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 November 2019

51 minutes ago

Local Press: Remarkable effort by UAE for polio-fr ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

11 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

11 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.