Seven Rounded Up For Carrying Illegal Arms
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Police have rounded up seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition, dagger from their possession during operation here on Saturday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Police have rounded up seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition, dagger from their possession during operation here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, Wah Cantt police held three illegal arm holders identified as Waheed Shah, Abdullah, Farooq and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore from their custody.
Similarly, Mandra police nabbed Shahban and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
While, Kahuta police arrested Latif and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.
Following operation, Dhamyal police recovered 01 dagger from accused Qahir Ali and 01 knife was recovered from Waqqas.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations commended police teams and said that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect lives and properties of people.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif5 minutes ago
-
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award5 minutes ago
-
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accreditation by UN body5 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours33 seconds ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students34 seconds ago
-
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital36 seconds ago
-
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru38 seconds ago
-
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas11 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap11 minutes ago
-
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations11 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students11 minutes ago