Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Police have rounded up seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition, dagger from their possession during operation here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Wah Cantt police held three illegal arm holders identified as Waheed Shah, Abdullah, Farooq and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore from their custody.

Similarly, Mandra police nabbed Shahban and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

While, Kahuta police arrested Latif and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Following operation, Dhamyal police recovered 01 dagger from accused Qahir Ali and 01 knife was recovered from Waqqas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams and said that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect lives and properties of people.