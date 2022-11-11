Several petrol pumps fined for low gauge

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers and imposed fines on several filling stations for faulty gauges and overcharging consumers here on Friday.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Daraban Nadir Nazir, in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, visited different petrol pumps and checked gauges and rates of petroleum products.

During the inspection, several petrol pump owners were fined for the provision of petroleum products to motorists and bikers at low gauge and overcharging.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands by charging people for petroleum products more than officially prescribed rates.

He also inspected the cleanliness condition of filling stations and issued necessary directives to their management.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner also visited different hotels and checked the rate lists and cleanliness situation there.

He directed the hotel owners to display the rate list at prominent places and follow the price list issued by the administration. Moreover, the hotel owners were instructed to ensure the cleanliness and quality of food.