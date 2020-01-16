Several petrol pumps fined for overcharging, low gauge

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Kamran Khan raided several petrol pumps and fined several of them for overcharging and tampering with gauge here on Thursday.

The inspection were conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir following flurry of complaints about inflated rates and low gauge provision of oil products to motorists.

During the inspection, the AAC warned mangers of the filling stations to sell oil products at officially prescribed rates, otherwise strict action would be taken them in light of relevant law.

He said that crackdown against profiteers would continue indiscriminately to ensure that masses got quality commodities at affordable rate.

