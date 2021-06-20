UrduPoint.com
Severe Water Crisis Hit Shah Khalid Colony, Murshid Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The residents of Shah Khalid Colony and Murshid town are facing water shortage as water is not being supplied to the areas for last one week.

The residents including Sheikh Ansar, Haji Rashid and Malik Jan Mohammad and Zia-ur-Rehman urged the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) to ensure regular supply of water to the areas.

Zia told APP that water was not being supplied in Murshid town for last one week. The residents lodged complains to WASA, but no action was taken to resolve the issue.The residents had to manage water tankers to meet their daily requirement which was very costly, he added.

He pointed out a private water tanker was available at Rs 1300.

Similarly, the residents of Adiala road are facing acute shortage of water for last many days. The residents urged concerned authorities to ensure regular supply of water without interruption.

