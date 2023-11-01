SFA assisting universities for setting up food testing labs: DG Agha Fakhar

The Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, Wednesday, said that SFA was extending assistance to universities for setting up food testing labs and providing internship opportunities to students of their Food Sciences and Technology Departments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, Wednesday, said that SFA was extending assistance to universities for setting up food testing labs and providing internship opportunities to students of their Food Sciences and Technology Departments.

DG Sindh Food Authority while speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony on the completion of training of the first batch of students of Agriculture University Tando Jam at SFA, said that the authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with public and private sector universities of the province in the regard.

The training has been conducted as a part of an MoU between the Sindh Food Authority and Agriculture University Tando Jam for the provision of the internship training facility, said a statement issued here.

Agha Fakhar said that Sindh Food Authority would also provide assistance in up-gradation of the laboratory in the Food Sciences Department of the university.

He expressed hope that the training would prove helpful in the professional life of the students.