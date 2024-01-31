- Home
Shabbir Shah Urges UN To Address Kashmir Dispute Amidst Deteriorating Situation In IIOJK
Published January 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Shabbir Ahmad Shah, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) currently detained in the infamous Tihar jail in New Delhi, has fervently appealed to the United Nations to intervene and address the worsening situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Shah in a statement from jail emphasized the urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.
Expressing deep concern over India’s nefarious designs to infringe upon the fundamental rights of the people in occupied Kashmir and its treatment of them as worse than animals, the APHC leader decried the rude and inhumane behavior of the Indian authorities. He condemned the use of brute military and police force to suppress the legitimate demand for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime for its oppressive tactics, arguing that it undermines the principles of a global village.
He pointed out that non-Kashmiris have gained control of civil administration and bureaucracy, and the Muslim majority has been virtually alienated from trade, business and bureaucracy resembling with the Dogra Maharaja rule of 1947.
The APHC leader, lauding the valour and steadfastness of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, said: “We are indebted to the great sacrifices of our people and we shall leave no stone unturned to take the ongoing righteous damand to its logical conclusion.”
He urged the United Nations to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and help stop the ruthless harassment, arbitrary arrests and human rights abuses in the territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.
