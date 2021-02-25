UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Announces To Resume 5-day Week Classes From March 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Shafqat announces to resume 5-day week classes from March 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced that all educational institutions across the country will resume regular (5-day) classes from Monday March 1, ending almost a year of online classes.

In a Tweet, Shafqat Mahmood confirmed that all previous restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes, were only till Feb 28.

He said that this decision is applied to all educational institutions situated in cities where restrictions pertaining to pandemic were imposed.

The minister further clarified that all educational institutions will continue to observe normal corona SOPs such as physical distancing, mask wearing and ensuring hand washing facilities.

Related Topics

Education March All From

Recent Stories

By-Election of NA-75: ECP orders for re-polling on ..

7 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

1 hour ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

1 hour ago

Modi offers investment opportunities of 2.5 trilli ..

1 hour ago

Germany reports 2,414,687 confirmed coronavirus ca ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC wins industry technology award for its Panor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.