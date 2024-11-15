Shaheed Benazir University holds entry test for BBA, BS, and MBA Programs

Shaheed Benazir University (SBU) conducted its computer-based entry test for the new academic session 2025 on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Shaheed Benazir University (SBU) conducted its computer-based entry test for the new academic session 2025 on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muddad Ali Shah visited various examination centers set up at the main campus.

The pre-entry test, being held from November 15 to 18, will commence daily at 9:00 AM. Director Admissions Muhammad Tufail Memon stated that around 2,000 eligible candidates are participating in the test.

Students are competing for admission to various programs, including Information Technology, Computer Science, Education, Media Studies, Chemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology, English, Sindhi, Economics, business Administration, Statistics, Fine Arts, and Microbiology.

Additionally, entry tests will be held at the Sanghar Campus on November 22 and at the Naushahro Feroze Campus on November 29.

During the three-day entry test, the university administration has prohibited electronic devices, including mobile phones and calculators, inside examination halls.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muddad Ali Shah emphasized SBU's commitment to transparency and merit, ensuring that deserving students face no difficulties in pursuing higher education.

APP/rzq/mwq