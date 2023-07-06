Shandur festival to start Friday

The inaugural ceremony of the three-day colourful Shandur Festival would be held on July 7 (Friday) at the world's highest polo ground in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The inaugural ceremony of the three-day colourful Shandur Festival would be held on July 7 (Friday) at the world's highest polo ground in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan would likely inaugurate the festival that is organized by KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Frontier Corps and district administration.

The festival would include colourful events including polo matches, a show of paratroopers and paragliders and Kalash, Chitral, and Khattak dances and songs.

It is worth mentioning that KPCTA has opened camping pods in Sur Laspar for tourists that can be booked online. The first match of polo would be played between teams of Sur Laspar and Ghizr.

The helpline of KPCTA, 1142 would be operational round the clock to facilitate tourists and provide them help and assistance.