Shanghai home to 92,000 5G base stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) China's financial hub Shanghai has built 92,000 5G base stations so far, local authorities said.

By the end of 2023, 38.5 percent of the city's mobile communication base stations were 5G.

Shanghai recorded a total of over 18.

7 million 5G mobile phone users during this period, up nearly 40 percent year on year, and accounting for 40.8 percent of Shanghai's total mobile phone users, according to the Shanghai Communications Administration, ecns reported.

Meanwhile, more than 11.5 million households in Shanghai had access to the internet through fiber-optic cables in 2023, of which about 2.7 million households could browse the internet with a fixed broadband speed of 1,000 Mbps or above, said the administration.