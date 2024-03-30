Shanghai Home To 92,000 5G Base Stations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM
China's financial hub Shanghai has built 92,000 5G base stations so far, local authorities said
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) China's financial hub Shanghai has built 92,000 5G base stations so far, local authorities said.
By the end of 2023, 38.5 percent of the city's mobile communication base stations were 5G.
Shanghai recorded a total of over 18.
7 million 5G mobile phone users during this period, up nearly 40 percent year on year, and accounting for 40.8 percent of Shanghai's total mobile phone users, according to the Shanghai Communications Administration, ecns reported.
Meanwhile, more than 11.5 million households in Shanghai had access to the internet through fiber-optic cables in 2023, of which about 2.7 million households could browse the internet with a fixed broadband speed of 1,000 Mbps or above, said the administration.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'
Football: English Premier League table
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of committee on climate change
FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership
Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed on Monday
DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house
RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess fares by transporters
Incentives for taxpayers to help promote tax culture: FCCI chief
Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday
FCCI condemns suicide attack on Chinese engineers’ bus
18 Senators elected unopposed in upcoming Senate elections
Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of committee on climate change2 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed on Monday23 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house23 minutes ago
-
RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess fares by transporters23 minutes ago
-
Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday23 minutes ago
-
FCCI condemns suicide attack on Chinese engineers’ bus23 minutes ago
-
18 Senators elected unopposed in upcoming Senate elections23 minutes ago
-
Rescuers urged to maintain high standards42 minutes ago
-
District administration imposes Rs135,000 fine on 18 traders42 minutes ago
-
CM orders grand operation against electricity theft, smuggling, hoarding42 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt focusing on solving problems of people: Azma Bukhari42 minutes ago