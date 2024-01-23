Sharjeel Memon Says PPP's Relation With People Not Limited To Election Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 09:37 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for PS-61 Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also former Sindh Information Minister, has said his party's relation with the public is not limited to the general or local government elections.
Addressing the party's workers and supporters during his election campaign here on Tuesday, Memon added that the PPP appealed to the public to entrust their vote on the party's candidates against the services which the party's government provided to the people.
He recalled that during the catastrophic rains and floods in 2022 and before, the PPP's provincial government worked day and night to prevent submersion of the villages and drained the accumulated rainwater to protect the people and their assets.
Memon expressed gratitude to the public for reposing trust on him by electing him as their MPA in 2018 general elections at a time when he was in jail, facing a corruption reference which was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
He said whenever he was out of town because of the responsibilities of the government, his son Rawal Sharjeel Memon always remained present among the constituency's people. Memon expressed hope that the people would give him a record number of votes in the upcoming elections.
