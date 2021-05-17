UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Placed On ECL After Cabinet Approval, Legal Formalities: Fawad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

Shehbaz placed on ECL after cabinet approval, legal formalities: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) after Federal cabinet's approval and completion of all legal formalities.

"…and all record in that regard has been updated," the minister said on his twitter handle.

In another tweet, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government never did politics on the coronavirus, but the PML-N leadership followed the footsteps of its 'neighbouring friends' and violated the COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which must be condemned.

Fawad said Allah Almighty protected the nation from the severity of the virus to a great extent because of timely and effective safety measures taken by the government.

The minister warned such anti-social tactics (Corona SOPs violations) may not help PML-Nrevive their politics.

