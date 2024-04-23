Shehbaz Town searched during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in Shehbaz Town, Mithu Hattah and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad and Cantt police stations, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations conducted search operations and inspected 40 houses, collected data 0f 12 tenanats, 6 shops, 4 hotels besides checking 124 persons.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi said that search operations were being conducted to net lawbreakers and maintain law and order.