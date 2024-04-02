Sherazi directs to devise effective traffic management plan for Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Tuesday directed the officials to devise an effective traffic management plan while keeping in view the huge rush on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr.

He expressed these views while reviewing the administrative arrangements, he said that a traffic management plan would be ensured to prevent rush and maintain traffic flow on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Murree.

The DC said that foolproof security arrangements would also be made for tourists and the local population.

He directed the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr.

Officials of the Traffic Police, NHA and other departments participated in the meeting.