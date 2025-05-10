India responsible for escalating tension in region: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that India is responsible for escalating tension in the region.

Some countries including United States were trying to de-escalate tension between the two nuclear power states, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about drone attacks by India, he said, there is a time to settle the score.

He further said that Pakistan Armed Forces have given befitting response to Indian attacks. India is now on back-foot,

he added.

To a question about US role in this critical situation, he said US was trying to de-escalate tension between the two countries. Modi was playing drama for clinching votes and was playing politics to gain personal interest, he said.