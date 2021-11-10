Shibli Faraz blasts Opposition for not supporting EVM, electoral reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Opposition was not supporting the government on electoral voting machine and electoral reforms.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government wanted to introduce modern technology in the next general elections for ensuring transparency in the system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition parties leaders particularly Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had been ruling the country for a long time due to rigging in the elections, he said.

The PPP and PML-N, partnership had been broken and the credit went to the leader of PTI Imran Khan, he added.

Shibli said the PPP and PML-N are responsible for damaging the economy and institutions of the country.

The incumbent government, he said after coming into power had taken many steps to improve economy and strengthened the institutions.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government was taking all possible measures for public and national interest.