Shibli hopes to get fiscal budget passed with thumping majority

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the government would get the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22 passed with thumping majority by providing relief to the common man in all sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the government would get the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22 passed with thumping majority by providing relief to the common man in all sectors.

The country was achieving goal of economic stability through prudent policies adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the economic indicators were heading into right directions. Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night for the welfare and uplift of the country and masses, he said and added the government had put the country on path of development and progress.

He said the government had focused from day one on delivery, ensuring rule of law, good governance and strengthening economy to directly facilitate the people to bring change in their lifestyle.

Despite COVID-19 challenges, he said a strategy was devised to bring economic stability in the country and a record improvement was witnessed in different sectors including agriculture, construction, cement and others.

Shibli Faraz said the PTI government would not run the country's economy by following certain pattern and procedures of the previous regimes.

He disclosed that opposition parties were incompetence and facing corruption charges.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had worked hard to establish permanent peace in Afghanistan which was imperative for the peace in whole region.