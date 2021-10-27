UrduPoint.com

Shibli Terms PHA's Rules, Regulations Approval By Cabinet Milestone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday termed the approval of the pending Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) Rules and Regulations by the federal cabinet as a milestone.

In his tweet, the minister stated, "Alhamdulilah another Milestone achieved today by Ministry of Science and Technology. Halal Authority Rules and Regulations pending since 2016 approved by Federal Cabinet.""PHA ready to enter the global Halal Market of over $750 bn", he said.

